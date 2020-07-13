Police: Money burned, shoved in toilet in burglary at Collegiate Grill

Police said money “appeared to be burned” in a restaurant bathroom and “shoved in the toilet” after a reported weekend burglary.



Gainesville Police said the incident happened at the Collegiate Grill on Main Street between 2:25 a.m. and 8:33 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

Cpl. Jessica Van said there were no signs of forced entry.

“Food items inside the business appeared disheveled, which initially raised alarm when employees entered Saturday morning,” Van wrote in an email.

In addition to the money that appeared burned, there was also an undisclosed amount of money stolen, Van said.

Police did not have full information on the suspect, who was wearing a mask and gloves.

The case is under investigation.