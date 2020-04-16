Police: Man arrested in Waffle House robbery was frequent customer

A Dahlonega man accused of a Waffle House armed robbery allegedly went to the restaurant several times before the April 8 incident, police said.
Benjamin Skeen, 34, was charged with armed robbery.
Gainesville Police said the Pentee Drive Waffle House employees were able to help police identify the suspect by “meticulously dissecting surveillance footage.”
Police released a photo from surveillance footage showing a suspect wearing a trench coat and a surgical face mask around 5 a.m. April 8.
The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded cash, police said. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Waffle House employees said they were familiar with Skeen “being a frequent customer at this location,” police said.
“Through surveillance footage, investigators confirmed Skeen had been to the restaurant several times leading up to the incident and allegedly cased the location prior to the crime,” according to police.
Skeen was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday, April 15, where he remains.