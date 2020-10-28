BREAKING
Hall, Gainesville schools to hold remote learning day Thursday, as Hurricane Zeta bears down on Gulf Coast
The Gainesville City School System will not hold in-person classes on Thursday, Oct. 29, as Hall County prepares strong winds and heavy rain expected from Hurricane Zeta. Class is still in session but will be hosted virtually, the school system says.
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Hibachi Express in Gainesville
Gainesville Police are searching for this man, who they say robbed a Hibachi restaurant in the city over the weekend.

The armed man was wearing a surgical facemask when he confronted a restaurant clerk at Hibachi Express around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and took an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Authorities said the man ran from the business after taking the cash. No one was injured. 

Gainesville Police are investigating the incident at the restaurant on Thompson Bridge Road. 

The suspect was described as a Black man with a skinny build, standing roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray track jacket, sweatpants, a Polaroid T-shirt and black shoes with white soles. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-534-5252 or 770-535-3783. 

