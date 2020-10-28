Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Hibachi Express in Gainesville

Gainesville Police are searching for a man they say robbed a hibachi restaurant in the city over the weekend.
The armed man was wearing a surgical facemask when he confronted a restaurant clerk at Hibachi Express around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and took an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Authorities said the man ran from the business after taking the cash. No one was injured.
Gainesville Police are investigating the incident at the restaurant on Thompson Bridge Road.
The suspect was described as a Black man with a skinny build, standing roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray track jacket, sweatpants, a Polaroid T-shirt and black shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to call 770-534-5252 or 770-535-3783.