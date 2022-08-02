Police investigate 2 deaths in a day at Motel 6 as suspected overdoses

Police are investigating two deaths Aug. 1 at the Motel 6 on Monroe Drive as suspected overdoses.

A 31-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were found dead in separate rooms, Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

“We were on scene investigating one of the deaths when the other call came in,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said it is not clear what the suspected drug is and that the department will have to wait on toxicology results.

The two fatalities come as the city grapples with an increased number of fentanyl overdoses.

At a Rotary Club of Gainesville panel discussion Monday, Aug. 1, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said he considered fentanyl overdoses “one of the biggest challenges that I’m facing right now” without clear solutions.

“I don’t think the citizens in this county and city understand what a big problem it is,” Parrish told the crowd gathered at First Baptist Church in Gainesville.

Parrish said he plans to meet with Mayor Sam Couvillon later this week about the increased number of overdoses.

Roughly a month ago, Parrish said the city was encountering roughly 2.5 overdoses per week. Not all were fatal, but the majority were, Parrish clarified after the panel discussion.

A major concern is that other drugs, including marijuana, are being laced with fentanyl, which can be fatal.

The police chief said he is actively working with a group of nonprofits, rehab facilities, the accountability courts and others to find a solution.



