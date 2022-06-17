Police: Illegal gambling operation ran under guise of charitable organization

A Flowery Branch man was charged with commercial gambling after Gwinnett authorities said an illegal gambling operation was running under the guise of a charitable organization, police said.
Dennis Maxwell, 51, was charged with felony commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place, which is a misdemeanor.
He was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center Friday, June 17.
Gwinnett County Police said Maxwell is the owner of 554 W. Main St. NE in Buford.
Police said an investigation revealed that Little Kings and Queens “was running an illegal gambling operation under a guise of a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.”
More than $30,000 cash in “illegal funds” were seized, and the business is closed, police said.