BREAKING
Live updates: COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 in Georgia, including 234 in Hall
The Georgia Department of Public Heath is reporting numbers of coronavirus cases by county in the state. It is updated twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Police: Gunman in trenchcoat, mask and gloves robs Waffle House
03072020 LIGHTS 1.jpg
Nick Watson
The Times
Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:15 p.m.

A man in a trenchcoat wearing gloves and a face mask robbed a Waffle House employee at gunpoint Wednesday, April 8, police said.

The incident happened around 5:15-5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pentee Drive restaurant, which is near the intersection of Monroe Drive and U.S. 129/Athens Highway. Some Waffle House restaurants are open for carryout service.

Cpl. Jessica Van said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and no one was injured.

Van did not disclose any further details.


Friends to Follow social media