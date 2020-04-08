Police: Gunman in trenchcoat, mask and gloves robs Waffle House

A man in a trenchcoat wearing gloves and a face mask robbed a Waffle House employee at gunpoint Wednesday, April 8, police said.
The incident happened around 5:15-5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pentee Drive restaurant, which is near the intersection of Monroe Drive and U.S. 129/Athens Highway. Some Waffle House restaurants are open for carryout service.
Cpl. Jessica Van said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and no one was injured.
Van did not disclose any further details.