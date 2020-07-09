Police, FBI say men charged in slaying of retired deputy in Buford linked to 15 robberies

Authorities said they have linked 15 alleged armed robberies to two men previously charged in the fatal shooting of a former Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputy.



Tavares Norah, 25, turned himself in June 2 and Prince Robertson, 27, was arrested in unincorporated Lawrenceville after 3 p.m. the same day. Both men are being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Gwinnett County Police said the two men were wanted for armed robbery and murder involving Felix Cosme, 63, of Dacula, who was shot at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road.

Detectives learned the night of Cosme’s death that the suspects allegedly fled the robbery scene in a Volkswagen Jetta and that the “tactics and description of the suspects” matched four previous Gwinnett County robberies at other auto parts stores, according to Gwinnett County Police.

“While trying to zero in on the Jetta, the robbery crew continued doing armed robberies of auto parts stores, including two more in Gwinnett, one in Roswell, Henry County, Athens, and Duluth,” police said.

The FBI was called in for assistance while Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department provided surveillance on the two suspects.

Police said a Gwinnett detective and an FBI agent “witnessed them commit another armed robbery at an Auto Zone in Dacula” June 1.

“After confronting the two men, a car chase ensued where Robertson and Norah crashed off La Maison Drive in Dacula,” police said.

Following the two suspects’ arrests, police said they found “crucial evidence linking the men to these robberies and the murder,” including other auto store robberies in 2017.

“In the end, detectives were able to link these two men (to) 15 armed robberies. The total cash stolen was $17,391 and 68 felony warrants were obtained,” police said.