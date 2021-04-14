Police escort ambulance to hospital after crash on Dawsonville Highway

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 13, on Dawsonville Highway.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the department was investigating the crash after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Dawsonville Highway at Bike Town USA.
Holbrook said the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said the police department escorted the ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Holbrook said one westbound lane is open at this time.