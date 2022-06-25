By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Officers take aim at Georgia Police and Fire Games
06252022 PISTOL 5.jpg

James Perry, of the West Georgia Technical College Police Department, prepares to compete Friday, June 24, 2022, in the revolver competition at the Hall County Sheriff's Office firing range during the Georgia Police and Fire Games.

by Scott Rogers
06252022 PISTOL 4.jpg

Chad Wilson, right, of the University of West Georgia Police Department, prepares for the revolver competition Friday, June 24, 2022, during the Georgia Police and Fire Games.

by Scott Rogers
06252022 PISTOL 3.jpg

James Perry, of the West Georgia Technical College Police Department, takes part in the revolver competition Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Hall County Sheriff's Office firing range during the Georgia Police and Fire Games.

by Scott Rogers
06252022 PISTOL 2.jpg

Lieutenant Stephen Wilbanks of the Hall County Sheriff's Office, checks a target Friday, June 24, 2022, following a pistol competition during the Georgia Police and Fire Games.

by Scott Rogers
06252022 PISTOL 1.jpg

West Georgia Technical College Police Department's James Perry, right, and Chad Wilson, of the University of West Georgia Police Department, take part in the revolver competition Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Hall County Sheriff's Office firing range during the Georgia Police and Fire Games.

by Scott Rogers