By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Person shoots man wielding knives threatening medics
1018 2022 shooting.jpg
Gainesville police were investigating at Shades Valley Lane Monday, Oct. 17, after a person shot a man who was threatening medics. - photo by Brian Wellmeier

A person shot a man who was threatening medics Monday, Oct. 17 in Gainesville, police said.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to Shades Valley Lane in Gainesville regarding a man possibly experiencing a mental health episode.

Gainesville Police said the man was armed with knives and was running in the neighborhood.

Police said the man threatened two medics who were assisting someone, and an unidentified person shot the man multiple times.

The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, and two other minor injuries were reported.

Police did not release any further details.

1018 2022 shooting1
Gainesville police were investigating at Shades Valley Lane Monday, Oct. 17, after a person shot a man who was threatening medics. - photo by Brian Wellmeier