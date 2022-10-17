Person shoots man wielding knives threatening medics

A person shot a man who was threatening medics Monday, Oct. 17 in Gainesville, police said.
Police responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to Shades Valley Lane in Gainesville regarding a man possibly experiencing a mental health episode.
Gainesville Police said the man was armed with knives and was running in the neighborhood.
Police said the man threatened two medics who were assisting someone, and an unidentified person shot the man multiple times.
The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, and two other minor injuries were reported.
Police did not release any further details.