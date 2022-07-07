Person found dead in East Hall mobile home fire

A person was found dead in an East Hall mobile home that burned Thursday morning.

Hall County firefighters found the person, who hasn’t been identified, in the back of the home in the 4700 block of East Hall Road, according to a Hall County Fire Rescue press release.

Firefighters responded at 5:48 a.m. July 7 after getting a call about the fire.

Upon arriving, units found the single-wide trailer fully ablaze. Firefighters had reports that one person was inside the home.

“Flames and black smoke were visible from all four sides of the residence,” the press release states.

Once firefighters could enter the home, they found the victim.

The cause of death isn’t known yet and is being investigated, along with the cause of the fire, by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office. The Hall County Sheriff's Office is also involved, and as of late morning had East Hall Road blocked at Gainesville Mill Road.

"It does not appear there's anything suspicious about the death at this point," Sheriff's Office spokesperson B.J. Williams said. The body has been sent for an autopsy.