Pedestrian injured Friday walked into the side of tractor-trailer
12112021 CRASH
The intersection of U.S. 129 and Monroe Drive in Gainesville. - photo by Nick Watson

The pedestrian injured Friday in Gainesville was trying to cross Athens Highway when he walked into the side of a tractor-trailer, Gainesville Police said.

Cpl. Jessica Van said the pedestrian, who was not identified by law enforcement, was most recently in stable condition with broken bones and cuts.

“From what I understand, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Athens Hwy from the Motel 6 area towards the Waffle House area,” Van wrote in an email.

Van said the tractor-trailer had the green light and was traveling in the outside southbound lane.

No one has been charged, and the case is still under investigation.

