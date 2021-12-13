Pedestrian injured Friday walked into the side of tractor-trailer

The pedestrian injured Friday in Gainesville was trying to cross Athens Highway when he walked into the side of a tractor-trailer, Gainesville Police said.
Cpl. Jessica Van said the pedestrian, who was not identified by law enforcement, was most recently in stable condition with broken bones and cuts.
“From what I understand, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Athens Hwy from the Motel 6 area towards the Waffle House area,” Van wrote in an email.
Van said the tractor-trailer had the green light and was traveling in the outside southbound lane.
No one has been charged, and the case is still under investigation.