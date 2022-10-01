One person taken to hospital after fire in Gainesville

One person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after an overnight fire in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded to a fire around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard.
Firefighters found a small fire in the basement and one person inside the residence when searching the home.
That person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries for further treatment.
Firefighters extinguished the other hot spots and ventilated the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.