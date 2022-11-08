Update: Gainesville man fatally shot, 2 suspects on the loose in Hall

Update: Two suspects are on the loose after a Gainesville man was shot and killed at Harrison Square Apartments in the 1300 block of Brown Street off Old Athens Road.

Authorities responded to a 911 call around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday and found Christopher Dixon, 25, who had been shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Hall County SWAT initially believed the suspects were barricaded in an apartment but found no signs of them after entering the building about 2:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said they have “viable information” on the suspects’ location, but she declined to provide further details.

She said the suspects and victim are believed to have known each other but did not provide more information.

“It was not a random shooting,” she said.