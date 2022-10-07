One escapes fire in Gainesville mobile home

One person escaped a fire after seeing flames that extended through a mobile home in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, to the 5300 block of Elrod Road in Gainesville, where a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames.
A resident escaped safely, and the American Red Cross was called to help them.
The bulk of the fire “extended from the center of the home” to its right side, according to Hall County Fire Rescue. Firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire and checked inside the home, and no one was found.
Firefighters are still working on any hotspots at the scene, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.