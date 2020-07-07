Oakwood police seeking suspect they say struck vehicle, officer during chase

A suspect evading a traffic stop backed his vehicle into a police patrol vehicle and struck an officer before leading multiple agencies on a chase, according to authorities.



Oakwood Police are “following numerous leads” to identify the suspect from an incident around 3:43 p.m. Monday, July 6, on McEver Road, according to investigator Todd Templeton.

An Oakwood police officer saw a car speeding on that road and attempted to pull the car over. The driver slowed down but did not stop for the officer, who followed the driver to the intersection of Mundy Mill Road and Thurmon Tanner Parkway.

Traffic caused the suspect to stop, and other officers surrounded the suspect’s vehicle and ordered him out of the car.

“The offender then reversed his vehicle and struck a patrol vehicle behind him before accelerating forward and physically striking an Oakwood officer,” Templeton wrote in an email. “The officer was not injured as a result of the aggravated assault, but the suspect was able to free his vehicle.”

Oakwood Police chased the man to Interstate 985 southbound and continued into Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, where the chase ended “without injury or apprehension” around 4:11 p.m.

DeKalb County Police found the suspect’s abandoned vehicle.

Oakwood police were assisted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the police and sheriff’s department in Gwinnett County and the Georgia State Patrol.

Templeton did not release any further details or description of the suspect.