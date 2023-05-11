Oakwood man killed in Forsyth County crash

An Oakwood man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported.
William Wiggins, 29, died at a hospital in Forsyth County.
The crash occurred near the Dawson County line at the intersection of Blue Ridge Overlook and Carlisle Road in north Forsyth County. About 5:40 p.m., Wiggins, driving a 2023 Ford Taurus south on Carlisle Road, “failed to yield to the traffic on Blue Ridge Overlook and pulled out in front of a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.”
The driver of the pickup truck “attempted to avoid the crash but was unable to.”
The crash is under investigation, and speed and impairment are not suspected to be factors.
The incident is the second recent fatal wreck in Forsyth County this month after a motorcyclist was struck by a pickup truck in Cumming on Wednesday, May 3.