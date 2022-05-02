Oakwood assistant police chief resigned after showing nude photo to city employee, investigation shows

The investigative report also states the employee is dating an officer within the agency who is “not happy with Parden.”



Parden was adamant in his interview that he doesn’t lie.

Parden told the investigator he was accused of being racist following a public event and wanted to repair his working relationship with the employee “by befriending her at the city’s request.” Additional information about that incident was not included in the investigative file.

“Parden continued to say that (the employee) began to take a flirtatious tone with him,” according to the investigative file. “He did not attempt to rebuff her. Soon after this, the employee began to send Parden pictures of herself wearing lingerie and of her breast cleavage on the social media app Snapchat.”

Parden showed two officers one of the photos sent via Snapchat. The two officers were later interviewed separately, with both answering they had seen the photo.

Parden also claimed in a letter to Hatch that the employee requested inappropriate photos of him.

According to the investigative file, the employee said she had not requested photos and she said there had been “no messages or social media shared between the two that contained offensive or inappropriate content.”

After investigating, Westbrook said the situation does not appear to be one of “continued harassment.”

“Approximately one year has passed since the incident involving the nude shot of Parden was displayed,” Westbrook wrote. “(The employee) is now seeking relief from the city because of this incident. Parden believes it is a planned attempt by her and another officer to cause him problems at the police department. The facts appear to indicate that both employees acted beyond the scope of their duties as city employees and unprofessional conduct ensued as a result.”

Parden received a review of “exceeds expectations” in almost all categories in his December evaluation by Hatch. The lone exception was in developing subordinates, in which he was described as “meets expectations.”

“Capt. Parden has demonstrated routinely that he is able to accomplish anything that he sets his mind to,” Hatch’s evaluation reads. “His dedication to the city and the (police department) is unquestionable, and his capability is significant. This past year has been challenging with employee issues relating to productivity, decision making and following direction. Capt. Parden has accepted the challenge of dealing with these issues, has good instincts and makes sound decisions, but he would benefit from additional training in managing problem employees.”

Parden wrote an undated letter appealing to Hatch to not terminate him from the department.

“I have never lied to you about anything in our years we have worked together,” Parden wrote. “I have tried to mend the issues in the department and drive a work force that would produce what is required by the department and the city. I have even stayed loyal when people were working against me behind the scenes.”

After leaving the U.S. Marine Corps, Parden said all he wanted “was to be a police officer and to be able to continue to serve and protect the community.” He asked Hatch for the opportunity to resign so he can work elsewhere.

A Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council division commander told city officials that the police department should send the case file to their office “for their review and determination whether to initiate their own investigation.” Georgia POST is the certification agency for law enforcement officers.

“You know that I am a good police officer, I love what I do, I love my community, and this does not reflect my work ethic, nor my career history, that I have given my heart and soul to throughout the years,” Parden wrote to Hatch. “... Not being a City of Oakwood employee is going to be hard enough, but taking my whole career away would be absolutely devastating, not only to me, but my family also.”