Oakwood approves higher starting pay for officers

Citing the need to stay competitive, the city of Oakwood raised starting pay by roughly $9,000 for its police department.

The new rate of $20.41 hourly, or $44,607 annually, will take effect Aug. 1, but the first upgraded paycheck will come Aug. 15, Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said.

Oakwood Police has faced a staffing shortage, as the department was down 11 people last month. A full staff would require 24 people.

In June, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office started responding to overnight 911 calls in Oakwood’s jurisdiction. Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch told The Times this should only last a “short period of time.”

Starting pay currently is $16.21 or $35,402 annually. Compared to Oakwood’s peer communities including Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Braselton, Oakwood ranked last.