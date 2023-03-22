Norfolk Southern fined for soybean spill in Flat Creek

Norfolk Southern paid $10,000 to the state Environmental Protection Division in the aftermath of a soybean spill into Gainesville’s Flat Creek, leading to 443 tons of waste.

According to the EPD, a Norfolk Southern employee reported July 30 a three-car freight train derailment from the day before, and each train hopper had a max capacity of 226,000 pounds.

On Aug. 12, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and governmental agencies started investigating a fish kill in Flat Creek. Becca Risser, the riverkeeper’s headwaters watershed specialist, said the dissolved oxygen was well below the level that becomes uninhabitable for fish.