Norfolk Southern fined for soybean spill in Flat Creek

Norfolk Southern paid $10,000 to the state Environmental Protection Division in the aftermath of a soybean spill into Gainesville’s Flat Creek, leading to 443 tons of waste.
According to the EPD, a Norfolk Southern employee reported July 30 a three-car freight train derailment from the day before, and each train hopper had a max capacity of 226,000 pounds.
On Aug. 12, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and governmental agencies started investigating a fish kill in Flat Creek. Becca Risser, the riverkeeper’s headwaters watershed specialist, said the dissolved oxygen was well below the level that becomes uninhabitable for fish.
The initial Aug. 12 fish kill report found 21 bluegill and 74 mosquitofish were found dead in Flat Creek.
Marion Environmental Inc., the cleanup company contracted by Norfolk Southern, said 443 tons of waste were disposed of in the process.
Norfolk Southern’s system manager of hazardous materials Robert Wood told the EPD in November that the cleanup cost roughly $323,000.
Under Georgia law, Norfolk Southern could have faced a maximum penalty of $50,000 per day “for each day during which such violation continues.”
On Feb. 7, the EPD sent Norfolk Southern a consent order with the $10,000 penalty to be paid.
Three weeks later, the $10,000 payment was received.
The riverkeeper checked on the oxygen levels in Flat Creek for a few months on a regular basis after the spill and saw it return to its normal levels of dissolved oxygen.
“The fish have been coming back,” Risser said. “I’ve been seeing more life in it.”
Risser said most of the acute impacts of the spill have subsided, but Flat Creek has still faced other sources of pollution.
Surrounded by an urban and industrial environment, Flat Creek has experienced high levels of bacteria frequently, Risser said.
“I can’t say for sure where they are coming from,” she said. “There’s a lot of potential sources, from the sewer collection system to industries in the area, chicken processors. But overall, it’s just got a huge amount of activity in this watershed.”