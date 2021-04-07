No reports of spread after Hall juror tests positive for COVID

Hall County court officials said there have been no reports from prospective jurors or court staff of COVID-19 symptoms since the March 30 alert of a juror testing positive.
One judge canceled trial proceedings while another continued with a jury panel that was not affected by the potential exposure.
Deputy Court Administrator Katie Mincey said Tuesday, April 6, there have been no reports of symptoms to date since the positive test. Mincey said they offered assistance to anyone who wanted to seek testing following the positive test.
Court staff and judges became eligible March 17 for the COVID-19 vaccine, which was roughly a week before all Georgians over 16 were eligible.
Mincey said 98 people participated in a vaccination clinic two weeks ago offered in partnership with District 2 Public Health and the county’s Emergency Management Agency.
The court system has roughly 300 employees, Mincey said.
“A good many had already said that they had been vaccinated through other means,” she said.
A second clinic is scheduled for April 14.