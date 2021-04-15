No charges in case of two inmates who overdosed at Hall County Jail

Booth said Wednesday, April 14, that both men were OK and back in the facility, and the investigation regarding the drugs continues.



“These drugs were taken while the two inmates were in the facility,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “To disclose how the drugs got into the facility could cause future safety issues with others involved. We do want to clarify that the drugs were not brought in by employees.”

Booth previously told The Times that an unknown powdery substance was found in a small plastic bag in property belonging to an inmate. The substance was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for analysis, but the Sheriff’s Office did not say Thursday, April 15, if the analysis had been completed.