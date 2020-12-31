No charges against police in 2019 shooting outside hospital. DA describes suspect waving gun, pointing it at himself

One witness reported seeing the bullets fall out of the gun, which a security guard saw English reloading, according to Darragh’s letter.

A second security guard said he received a call of “shots fired” and a man waving a gun. He later saw English “pacing back and forth with a drooped posture,” according to Darragh’s letter.

“He described that (English) had two bags on the ground, and that he kept fumbling with one of them,” Darragh wrote. (The security guard) did not see (English) put the gun he had away because he … was behind a bush.”

The guard described English’s interaction with law enforcement, saying “you could tell (English) was not wanting to live anymore.”

“(The security guard) said that just prior to the shooting, (English) took one step back with his left foot and ‘squared up’ toward the officers, then went to reach in his bag when shots were fired by the officers,” according to Darragh’s letter. “He heard one of the officers say, ‘Don’t do it,’ prior to the shots.”

Darragh noted in his letter that the gun English had was “first seen by officers after the shooting in the bag (English) had.”

“On (an officer’s) body cam audio someone is heard to say after the shooting, ‘Hey, his gun’s right here, it’s right here in the bag,’” according to Darragh’s letter. “When (another officer) saw the gun later, it was in a black holster laying on the ground near (English) and the bag.”

Hernandez’s body camera “was cut on after the shooting,” but Fowler’s body camera video started when officers were about 7 yards from English. Hernandez said he forgot to turn it on “due to the nature of the incident, but turned it on after he recalled it was off,” according to Darragh’s letter.

Hernandez and Fowler screamed at English to show his hands, but English did not comply, according to Darragh’s letter.

English’s left hand was visible but his right hand was out of the officers’ view.

“There appeared to the (GBI) agent to be a slight movement of (English’s) right hand immediately before shots were fired,” according to Darragh’s letter.

In Fowler’s interview with authorities three days after the shooting, he said English “creeped” him out because of the look on his face. Fowler said he thought English moving his right arm was “like he was going to pull something from his waistband behind him as if he had a firearm or weapon.”

Fowler fired one round of buckshot from a shotgun and chambered another round.

Hernandez also said he believed English was reaching for a weapon and fired his weapon more than once in rapid succession, according to Darragh’s letter.

“The officers lacked any criminal intent in the shooting, it appearing sincerely believing that their safety and the safety of others was in imminent danger,” according to the letter.

