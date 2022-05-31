Newtown Florist Club raises questions about race in alleged student assault at Johnson High School

Stan Lewis, spokesman for the school system, previously said there was a “verbal altercation” but declined to provide details. He said Monday, however, that the school found no evidence that the student threatened to shoot Jackson. He would neither confirm or deny the other parts of the account, though he said the other student was “held accountable.”



The Newtown Florist Club raised a number of the questions it asked in its May 5 letter to the school system.

“Neither the school district nor law enforcement have publicly established that this was a racially motivated incident,” said Rose Johnson, executive director of the club. “This factor, though it might not be important to the school district, it is important to us that the motivation behind the altercation be reflected accurately in the records.”

“If you have never been Black in America, and if you have never been verbally assaulted, or physically provoked, with racially offensive fighting words, you cannot say what effects this encounter will have on you,” Johnson said.

In addition to clarifying the facts of the case, Johnson said the purpose of their inquiry is “to get a better sense of how the school district’s policies govern racially motivated hate incidents and to get a sense of what supports are available to students in the future to handle this kind of verbal assault without physical contact.”

She added: “The inquiry was also our way to express our concern for the other student involved to make sure that he also gets the support that he needs, if he has learned behavior of hatred for Black people.”

Jackson’s bond is set at $44,400. His committal hearing is scheduled for June 13.

“The context is everything here,” said Jackson’s lawyer, Adam Levin, who runs a private practice in Athens. He said the Johnson High School resource officer said during the May 17 bond hearing that the other student admitted to using racial slurs. The school system did not respond to a request for comment, and the Hall County courthouse could not be reached after regular business hours.

“I believe that there will be information out there that the other student used not just a single racial slur, but a series of racial and invectives against Joshua (Jackson),” Levin said.

But the immediate goal, he said, is getting Jackson’s bond reduced so he can come home.

“I think it's too early for me to lay out in detail what an argument is, but right now, we've got a 17-year-old child who was in ninth grade sitting in jail,” he said. “Right now, we're focused on trying to get a bond that Joshua (Jackson) can make, and that's the primary focus right now.”