Newtown Florist Club to hold follow-up event on progress made in policing reform

The recommendations presented to law enforcement were:



• Body cameras for all officers interacting with the public, “establish discipline” for officers who make an arrest without body camera footage and make all use-of-force body camera footage public

• A citizen oversight committee to review use-of-force incidents when the arrestee is harmed

• Ban no-knock warrants

• Ban chokeholds and establish penalties for officers violating the policy

• More training on de-escalation, with the recommendation being one to two hours annually

• Prioritizing minority hiring

• No more military gear to law enforcement

• Requiring officers to intervene “when they knowingly witness and contribute to another officer’s violation of law enforcement policy”

• End of civil forfeiture, a process by which property seized during a criminal investigation can later be sold at auction and fund law enforcement agencies

• Requiring law enforcement to provide identifying information and a card with instructions on filing a complaint

• Protocols on eliminating “unconscious bias and racial profiling”

• Encouraging patrol officers to “use discretion when making traffic stops to limit arrests”

• End “criminalization of poverty,” which includes policies regarding urban camping, panhandling and cash bail. They also request hiring social workers and mental health partnerships to assist in calls for service, as well as having court fines and fees on an income-based sliding scale

• Making statistics on training, use of force, arrests and other information publicly accessible.



