New lawsuit filed against Eagle Ranch alleges boy was sexually abused by houseparent

The first lawsuit involved people formerly employed by Eagle Ranch who alleged their child was sexually abused by the child of other staff parents. The other two alleged their children, who were enrolled at Eagle Ranch, were molested by other children in the group homes.

In a statement, Eagle Ranch said it strongly denies the claims in these lawsuits and believes they are meritless.

“The Ranch intends to fully defend itself against these claims,” according to the statement.

Regarding this most recent case, Eagle Ranch said it was made aware of the allegations while the houseparent was on staff.

“When first made, Eagle Ranch and the employee cooperated fully with the Hall County Sheriff’s (Office) investigation, which found no grounds to further pursue the allegations,” Eagle Ranch wrote. “This former employee later pursued another career opportunity.”

Citing the ongoing litigation and privacy concerns, Eagle Ranch said it could not comment further beyond its statement.

Eagle Ranch is a nonprofit organization assisting families in crisis through outpatient counseling as well as group homes on 315 acres in Flowery Branch. According to the organization's website, Eagle Ranch "provides a Christ-centered home, education and counseling for nearly 70 boys and girls."

The plaintiffs’ attorneys, Mark Johnson and Nicole Bigman, who also filed two of the previous cases against Eagle Ranch, did not provide much information beyond their filed complaint citing the sensitive nature of the case.

“With things pending and the case just getting started, we certainly don’t want to appear as though we’re trying the case in the press or revealing information to try to influence the judge or the community there,” Johnson said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a boy admitted in June 2021 to Eagle Ranch’s program for problems with aggression and a risk of self-harm.

The attorneys did not provide the exact age of the boy.

“During (the boy’s) stay at the facility, (the boy) received an abnormally high amount of punishment, including isolation periods in his bedroom or on the front porch of the (home) and a reduction of time (the boy) could spend on recreation,” according to the lawsuit.

In its legal response filed April 21, Eagle Ranch specifically denied the allegations regarding punishment, adding that the claims are not an “accurate or complete statement of (the boy’s) disciplinary history at Eagle Ranch.”

The boy’s parents were notified by the houseparents that the boy’s bedsheets were bloody, which the houseparent suggested were from nosebleeds and cuts.

In October 2021, the parents wrote an email to Eagle Ranch expressing concern that the sheets were evidence of sexual abuse, according to the lawsuit.

“The Eagle Ranch counselor told plaintiffs that the presence of blood in (the boy’s) sheets was a sign of sexual abuse,” accordign to the lawsuit.

Eight days after the email, the boy was discharged from the program.

“Eagle Ranch stated that the reason for the discharge was that (the boy) had been verbally and physically aggressive toward his housedad,” according to the lawsuit.

Eagle Ranch admitted that the boy was discharged but denied the rest of the allegations on why he was discharged, according to its legal filing.

The lawsuit alleged the boy was sexually abused and raped on multiple occasions between June 2021 and October 2021 in his room and other areas on Eagle Ranch’s grounds.

“Between June 7, 2021 and October 20, 2021, (the houseparent) would convince (the boy) to go on walks through Eagle Ranch’s campus,” according to the lawsuit. “(The houseparent) would then sexually abuse and rape (the boy) on these walks.”

Eagle Ranch denied all of these allegations in its legal response.

The lawsuit accuses Eagle Ranch of negligence; negligent hiring, training, and supervision; negligent retention; failure to warn; negligent misrepresentation. It is seeking damages following a jury trial.

When asked if there were any other cases likely to be filed, Johnson said there was “nothing imminent.”

“These are cases that obviously we take very seriously, and these are stories and events that never should have happened to any of these families,” Bigman said. “We are prepared to investigate fully.”



