New Gainesville parking deck is almost done. Here’s what may change besides extra spots

“A lot of people stopped coming down here because they can’t find a place to park,” Lyons said. He hopes a floor of the parking deck will be designated for employees on the square.

The 411-space parking deck across from the Gainesville Library is set to open by the end of June.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said officers have taken a more lenient approach while several downtown projects have been under construction over the last couple years, including the parking deck as well as Gainesville Renaissance, and a recent streetscaping project. Parking around the square and on most side streets downtown allow two-hour parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but many visitors, as well as workers and residents downtown, overstay those designated hours.

“Since construction (started) we’ve kind of been complaint focused,” Parrish said. “Some of that will change as the parking deck opens and availability becomes (greater).”

Some of the parking layout has changed as well after a streetscaping and paving project finished most work about a month ago.

The city removed parking spaces from Washington Street between Green and Bradford streets. Parrish said officers have had to spend more time there giving people warnings, because the change is still fresh.