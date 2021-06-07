New evidence from 2014 armed robbery leads to charges for Gainesville man

New evidence in a 2014 armed robbery led to charges for a Gainesville man while detectives are still trying to find the second suspect, according to authorities.

Corey Jaswun Cantrell Jr., 23, faces charges of armed robbery and party to the crime of aggravated assault. Cantrell has been in the Hall County Jail since Sept. 1 on unrelated charges.

The investigation concerns an incident April 12, 2014, at the Chevron Food Mart in the 1000 block of McEver Road, where Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe Cantrell and a second unidentified man robbed the store.



“The suspects used a handgun to commit the crime and assaulted the clerk before running out of the store with cash,” Booth wrote in an email.