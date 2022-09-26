New details released in head-on crash on Thompson Bridge that seriously injured 2

A Murrayville woman was passing traffic Sept. 16 on Thompson Bridge Road when she hit another car head-on driving in the opposite direction, according to a Georgia State Patrol report released Monday.

The report sheds more light on the Sept. 16 wreck that seriously injured two people on Thompson Bridge Road.

Georgia State Patrol said Laurie Culpepper, 58, of Murrayville, was driving north about 7:45 a.m. on Thompson Bridge Road in a Cadillac SRX, while Jonathan Trammell, 48, of Sautee Nacoochee, was driving in the southbound right-hand lane in a Kia Forte.

Joshua Holcomb, 37, of Lula, and Melissa Bergey, 25, of Dahlonega, were also heading south on Thompson Bridge Road in the left-hand lane. Holcomb was riding a Honda motorcycle while Bergey was driving a Jeep Patriot, according to the report.

State patrol said Culpepper was passing other northbound traffic in a left-turn only lane.

“While continuing northbound in the southbound lanes, (Culpepper’s car) struck the front of (Trammell’s car) in a head-on type collision,” the state patrol report reads.

Culpepper’s car went off the shoulder of the road and struck a guardrail before overturning on the driver’s side, according to the report.

Trammell’s car rotated into the path of Holcomb’s motorcycle and Bergey’s car. Holcomb’s motorcycle hit the right rear of Trammell’s car, while Bergey’s car hit the front passenger side.

According to the report, Culpepper and Holcomb suffered serious injuries, while Trammell had minor injuries. Bergey was not injured, according to the report.

The report cites Culpepper as the driver at fault, and charges are pending further investigation.