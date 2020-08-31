Network outage affected all Hall County court services Monday morning

Utility upgrades from the weekend caused a network outage for all of the Hall County Courthouse Monday morning for roughly three hours, officials said.

“All offices are open, however some services may be delayed until network access is restored later today,” Hall County Court Administrator Jason Stephenson wrote in an email Monday morning.

Stephenson said all courts and offices were affected around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31. Services were restored shortly after noon the same day.

In case of a network outage, affected services could include the clerk of courts’ office for people trying to file or access court records, the Hall County Treatment Services for people seeking rehabilitative help through accountability courts, pretrial services and the Hall County probation division.

Stephenson said Juvenile Court hearings may be delayed, and the court will notify the people involved.