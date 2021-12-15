N.C. murder suspect arrested in Gainesville

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Gainesville Police has arrested a North Carolina man being sought on murder and assault charges in connection with a shooting there.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said last week that its detectives were searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, a suspect accused of shooting two people in Zebulon on the morning of Dec. 10, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Hernandez-Mojica was taken into custody Saturday in Gainesville, which is nearly 400 miles southwest of Zebulon, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
According to Hall County Jail records, Hernandez-Mojica was booked around 11:48 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and was released Wednesday, Dec. 15 on his hold to other law enforcement.
Antonio Franco, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Antonia Cisneros, 33, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office, which also said Cisneros was Hernandez-Mojica’s former girlfriend and the mother of their children.
Hernandez-Mojica is currently awaiting extradition to North Carolina. Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that warrants have been drawn charging Hernandez-Mojica with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.