Motorcycle chase ends in chop shop in Hall with drugs, cash, guns

A chase from Habersham County into Hall County led law enforcement to a suspected chop shop with 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, rifles and more than $50,000 in cash, according to authorities.

Authorities in Hall and Habersham counties are still searching for the motorcyclist, Henry Whitley, 31, who led police on the chase Monday, June 6, on Ga. 365 after officers tried to stop him for speeding.

After losing radio contact with dispatch, Habersham officers called off the chase but were eventually led by a tip to a Tribble Gap Road residence in Hall County, Habersham authorities said.