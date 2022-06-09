Motorcycle chase ends in chop shop in Hall with drugs, cash, guns

A chase from Habersham County into Hall County led law enforcement to a suspected chop shop with 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, rifles and more than $50,000 in cash, according to authorities.
Authorities in Hall and Habersham counties are still searching for the motorcyclist, Henry Whitley, 31, who led police on the chase Monday, June 6, on Ga. 365 after officers tried to stop him for speeding.
After losing radio contact with dispatch, Habersham officers called off the chase but were eventually led by a tip to a Tribble Gap Road residence in Hall County, Habersham authorities said.
Officers found the motorcycle and three people inside the home including Whitley, who ran out the back door, Habersham authorities said.
At the scene, deputies detained the other two occupants after finding methamphetamine.
Habersham authorities said the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted because of the drug evidence, and the location “appeared to be a chop shop.”
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said investigators found evidence of a chop shop, with vehicles believed to be stolen including a U-Haul truck, Kubota tractor, Bobcat excavator and several utility trailers.
Officers also found 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, three rifles, a large amount of ammunition and $55,855 in cash.
Faith Nicole Vickers, 24, of Oakwood, was arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Whitley faces warrants for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, chop shop violation, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the investigator at 770-536-5556.