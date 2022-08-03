Authorities release name of man suspected of killing mother, daughter found dead in Buford home

A mother and her 18-year-old daughter were found killed Tuesday in a Buford home after Hall County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot the suspect, officials said.

Thang Duc Doan, 51, of Buford, was shot by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Doan “made aggressive movements toward deputies with a knife” before he was killed, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. after a welfare check and possible missing persons case of Kim Oanh Nguyen, 42, and her daughter, Lam-Anh Tran, 18, deputies said.

“I’m not at liberty to give a specific timeline at this point,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. “I will just say it was a few hours before the shooting.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said when the Sheriff’s Office was unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home trying to find the family.