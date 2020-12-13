Mother to be charged with murder in death of her two young children

Authorities say a Gainesville woman will be charged with murder after law enforcement found her two children dead Friday afternoon at the family's home on Crescent Drive.
Sheriff’s office investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, who faces two counts each of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, a Facebook post from the agency said Saturday evening.
Authorities responded around 2 p.m. on Friday to a report that a woman had cut herself at the home in northeast Hall County and found Jaramillo-Hernandez seriously injured and her two children, siblings Mateo Miranda Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, 6, dead.
The children’s next-of-kin were notified of the deaths Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
According to investigators, Jaramillo-Hernandez killed her son and daughter with a knife between noon and 2 p.m. Friday and then turned the knife on herself, the sheriff's office post said.
Jaramillo-Hernandez was transported by Hall County Fire Services for medical treatment Friday, and will be charged once her treatment is finished, the sheriff’s office said.
This case is still under investigation.