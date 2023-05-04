Moped driver critically injured in Flowery Branch crash

A moped driver was critically injured after being hit by a pickup truck Thursday, May 4, on Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch, according to authorities.

Hall County deputies investigated the wreck around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Hog Mountain Road at Credit Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said the moped driver was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There was no information available on the other driver’s status or what led to the crash.

Traffic was blocked for roughly an hour and a half, but the road has reopened.