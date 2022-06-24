Mobile home catches fire in East Hall

Hall County firefighters responded Friday around 3:20 p.m. to a mobile home fire on the 3000 block of Wallace Road in East Hall.
Fire crews found smoke billowing from all openings of a single-wide mobile home, though there were no visible flames.
The resident wasn’t home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was confined to the kitchen and living room and the fire quickly extinguished. Crews cleared the scene just before 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.