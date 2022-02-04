By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Meth, money, guns seized in Hall County raid that leads to 2 arrests
Two kilograms of methamphetamine, two guns, and $4,000 in cash were seized Feb. 3, 2022, after a five-month investigation. Two men were arrested. Provided by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Two Gainesville men were arrested after a five-month drug investigation that led to the seizure of $27,000 worth of methamphetamine, two guns and $4,000 in cash, according to authorities.

Richard Heath Milligan, 43, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 3, and charged with trafficking meth and distribution of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman said a search warrant was executed Wednesday in Hall County. 

Officers seized 2 kilograms of meth valued at $27,000, Hillsman said.

Charles Patrick Minor, 39, was arrested during the search warrant and charged with possession of meth.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office worked the case along with Georgia State Patrol, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsman said the investigation is active and more arrests are expected.

