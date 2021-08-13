McDonald’s employee sweeping parking lot hit by car

A McDonald’s employee was struck by a car Tuesday, Aug. 10, police said.
The incident happened after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Limestone Parkway restaurant.
Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said the employee was sweeping the parking lot when the 32-year-old driver struck him.
“(The driver) just received his food from the drive-thru when he struck Gaddis,” Van wrote in an email.
Police said the man struck by the car reported his leg may have been broken.
The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving.