Maysville man faces homicide charge in 2019 crash that killed a Gainesville woman

A Maysville man was indicted earlier this month on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide from a 2019 crash, according to court documents.
Garry Lemar Fricks, 44, was also charged Jan. 12 by a Hall County grand jury with two counts of reckless driving and one count of failure to stop at a stop sign.
Fricks is charged in the death of Liliam Barrientos, 24, of Gainesville, who died Sept. 2, 2019.
According to a Georgia State Patrol report, Fricks was driving east on Emory Griffin Road about 5 p.m. Aug. 20, 2019.
Barrientos was the front-seat passenger in a car heading south on Bryant Quarter Road.
According to the GSP report, Fricks ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bryant Quarter Road and hit the car on the passenger side.
Fricks was bent over into the floorboards while driving, according to the indictment.
He was also accused of driving at a high rate of speed, though neither the report nor the indictment say how fast he was traveling. The posted speed limit on the road is 50 mph.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
Defense attorney Chris van Rossem declined to comment.