Marietta man sentenced for putting knife to woman’s throat, burning her furniture

A Marietta man was allowed to suspend his prison sentence if he enters a substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to putting a knife to a woman’s throat, wrapping a cord around her neck and setting her furniture on fire in 2019, according to court documents.

Jordan Micah McLain, 24, was given a 20-year sentence Dec. 13 with the first five years in confinement. Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden granted McLain credit for time served, and the remainder of the sentence after five years may be served on probation.