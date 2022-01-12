Marietta man sentenced for putting knife to woman’s throat, burning her furniture

A Marietta man was allowed to suspend his prison sentence if he enters a substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to putting a knife to a woman’s throat, wrapping a cord around her neck and setting her furniture on fire in 2019, according to court documents.
Jordan Micah McLain, 24, was given a 20-year sentence Dec. 13 with the first five years in confinement. Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden granted McLain credit for time served, and the remainder of the sentence after five years may be served on probation.
According to the indictment, McLain was accused of putting a knife to a woman’s throat March 15, 2019, and wrapping a cord around her neck. Twelve days later, McLain went to her Gainesville apartment and set fire to the furniture in the living room of an apartment while two adults and two children were there, Gainesville Police said. No injuries were reported.
McLain pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and obstruction of an officer.
Bearden allowed McLain’s custodial time to be suspended if McLain enters a residential substance abuse treatment program or similar program at the discretion of the Department of Corrections.
According to court documents, McLain pleaded to the case under Alford v. North Carolina. In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence while conceding the evidence against them would likely lead to a conviction.
Bearden also barred McLain from entering Hall and Dawson counties, which constitute the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, during his probation.
Defense attorney Andy Maddox did not immediately return a request for comment.