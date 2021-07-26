Man’s throat cut in Dawson County. Gainesville man accused in crime

A Gainesville man is accused of cutting a Dawsonville man’s throat, almost killing him.
The victim was found Thursday, July 22, lying outside a residence on Shade Tree Place in south Dawson County with his throat cut, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.
Brandon Brian Seay, 26, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with attempted murder by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene at about 7 a.m. Thursday, locating the 57-year-old male victim still alive but in critical condition. Authorities discovered that a suspect, later identified as Seay, had fled the scene.
“Approximately two hours later, investigators convinced Seay to turn himself in to deputies. Seay was taken into custody without incident,” Johnson said in an email to the Dawson County News.
Johnson said the victim survived the attack and was taken to the hospital by Dawson County Emergency Services. His condition as of July 26 is unknown.
Warrants issued for Seay by the sheriff’s office allege the victim’s throat was cut multiple times causing deep wounds to his neck and cervical vertebra.
Investigators are still trying to determine what motivated the attack, Johnson said, but they believe the victim and suspect are related.
Seay has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
He is being held in the Dawson County Detention Center without bond.
