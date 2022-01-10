Man wanted in Philadelphia homicide arrested at Oakwood Walmart

A man wanted in connection with a Philadelphia homicide was arrested Sunday, Jan. 9, by Oakwood Police, according to authorities.
Oakwood Police said officers were called out to the Walmart shopping center regarding an alleged fraud in progress.
“When officers arrived on scene, (Haneef) Roberson was arrested without incident along with another individual,” Oakwood Police wrote on its Facebook page.
No further information was available on the department’s social media post, and Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch did not have any further details when reached Sunday evening.
The Times has reached out to the Philadelphia authorities to independently corroborate the details of the homicide.