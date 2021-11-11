Man walking on tracks in Gainesville killed by train

A man walking on the railroad tracks Wednesday, Nov. 10, was killed after a train hit him under the Queen City Parkway bridge, according to authorities.
Jartaqaron Duniteo Willis, 42, of Albany, was seen about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday by a Norfolk Southern train conductor, who sounded his horn and slowed the train.
The fire departments and law enforcement for Gainesville and Hall County responded to the scene, where Willis was found dead.
Willis’ body was sent to a medical examiner for autopsy.
The case remains under investigation, but no charges are expected.