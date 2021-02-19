Man tracked after I-985 stop had run twice before from traffic stops, authorities say

Authorities say a Hampton man found hiding Friday, Feb. 19, under a Flowery Branch home’s back deck ran from three traffic stops in the Gainesville/Hall County area before being captured.
Antwain Labronski Parks, 34, was cited for driving with a suspended license and driving without headlights on in the latest stop.
Deputies stopped Parks’ car around 6 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of Interstate 985 near the Atlanta Highway overpass.
Parks allegedly ran from the scene, and a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team worked with deputies to track him, sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.
The search took them across Hog Mountain Road, Credit Drive and Creek Side Drive, where the dog found Parks under the deck, Booth said.
Parks had outstanding warrants from Gainesville Police, Douglas County, Gwinnett County and Walton County, authorities said.
Gainesville Police had seven warrants for Parks, including two for suspended license, two for obstructing an officer, a child safety belt violation, a headlight violation and going the wrong way on a one-way road, Cpl. Jessica Van wrote in an email.
Van said these warrants stemmed from two traffic stops in 2014, where he allegedly ran from both stops.
Parks remained in the Hall County jail Friday on a $13,270 bond.
The Times has reached out to the other three counties to find out about their warrants.
Check back for updates.