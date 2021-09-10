Man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting police officers

A Dahlonega man pleaded guilty last month to charges he nearly hit five Gainesville Police officers with his car while driving away from a safety checkpoint, according to authorities.



Corey Michael Weaver, 33, pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer among other charges connected to a May 13 incident in Gainesville. He was given a 15-year sentence with the first six years in prison while the remainder of the sentence may be served on probation.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said Weaver was driving a car going through the safety checkpoint at Enota Avenue and Cumberland Drive.

“Shortly after initial contact with our officers, Weaver sped off and almost struck five officers,” Van said.

Defense attorney Brett Willis said there was no intent to hit the officers, noting that the backseat passenger was nervous while approaching the traffic stop.

“Our position was that the backseat passenger pulled out a weapon (and) demanded that Mr. Weaver drive, drive, drive,” Willis said.

Weaver also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction relating to an Aug. 12, 2020 traffic stop.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies had been searching for Weaver two months prior to the stop for a Superior Court bench warrant, and Weaver was accused of running from the stop. He was apprehended a short time later, Booth said.

Weaver was given a bond Jan. 7, according to court records.

He was given a four-year sentence on the meth case, which is running concurrently with the other sentence.