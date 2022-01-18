Man sentenced to federal prison in drug case was previously deported after Hall traffic charges

A Gainesville man sentenced to 3 ½ years in federal prison was previously deported after traffic offenses in Hall County seven years ago, according to court documents.

Marcos Jimenez-Benitez, 38, was sentenced Jan. 12 after pleading guilty to intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story granted Jimenez-Benitez credit for time served since April 5, 2021.

According to court documents, a confidential informant identified Jimenez-Benitez in February 2021 as someone in the country illegally and selling meth at his residence.