Man sentenced to federal prison in $22 million meth, fentanyl case Adolfo Solorio Garcia sits next to an interpreter in Hall County Magistrate Court Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, for a committal hearing after being arrested for trafficking $22 million worth of methamphetamine, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. - photo by Scott Rogers Six months after coming to the U.S., Adolfo Solorio-Garcia was working as a floor cleaner and living with Candido Rangel-Garcia when they got a phone call from Mexico.