Man sentenced in child sex assault case

Matthew James Felmey, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 15, to all 20 counts against him including rape, child molestation and more before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal.



The case concerned multiple incidents between April 11, 2020 and May 4, 2020.

“Every day he was with this child, he abused her and filmed it,” Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the case began April 9 with a referral from the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services, though they later learned the allegations fell into the Cleveland Police’s jurisdiction.

Fowler said the Hall County investigator continued with the case, leading to Felmey’s arrest in May 2020. It was not immediately clear late Tuesday on the status of any other cases outside the Hall jurisdiction.

Felmey was charged in a Hall County indictment with five counts of aggravated child molestation, five counts of aggravated sodomy, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of rape and one count of sexual exploitation of children.

The child’s aunt and grandmother spoke at the hearing about how the abuse has changed the girl’s life as well as the life of her family members.

“It has affected her in a way that she’s never going to feel the way that she should feel as a normal child,” the child’s aunt said. “She is never going to have a childhood the way that she should. She is never going to be a woman the way that she wants to be a woman.”

The child’s family said the abuse has caused her to lose trust in the people around her, leading to isolation.

“Her innocence and her trust have been shattered at only 6 years old. No 6-year-old should go through that,” the child’s grandmother said. “No child should go through that.”

The prosecution asked for consecutive life sentences in the case.

Deal ultimately gave a life sentence on the three rape counts and life sentences on the other counts that did not merge, but all of the sentences are running concurrently.

Felmey was charged along with a co-defendant, Kristen Elizabeth Day, of Lula, who the Sheriff’s Office said aided and assisted Felmey.

Day’s case is still open.