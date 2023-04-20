Man sentenced in child molestation case involving two girls

A Douglasville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a Hall County child molestation case involving two young girls, according to court officials.

Christopher Nicholson, 38, was convicted Wednesday, April 19, on five counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted child molestation.

He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin to life with the first 30 years in prison. Gosselin granted Nicholson credit for time served between 2020 and 2022 totalling roughly 10 months.

Nicholson was accused of molesting two young girls, aged 8 and 9, in 2017.

Nicholson was convicted by the jury Wednesday after a three-day trial before Gosselin.

Assistant District Attorneys Harold Buckler and Dexter Riley tried the case.

Following the 30-year prison sentence, Nicholson will be eligible for probation.

He will face the sex offender conditions of probation and be subject to random drug and alcohol screens.

Defense attorney Chris van Rossem declined to comment.