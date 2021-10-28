Man sentenced in aggravated assault case; kidnapping charge dismissed

A Gillsville man pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault after loading a handgun and pointing it at a woman and three children, according to court documents.



Alan Molina-Garcia, 30, was given a 15-year sentence Oct. 14 with the first five years behind bars.

Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden allowed Molina-Garcia credit for time served since Sept. 2020, and the rest of the sentence may be served on probation.